AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.78% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BEARISH 51.65% 48.35% 8.86% Daily 18.62% Weekly 0.62% Daily -31.78% Weekly 4.72% Daily -12.60% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.65% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 28 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77, price has moved 0.56% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 8.86% higher than yesterday and 18.62% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.62% higher than yesterday and 31.78% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.77. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.