Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,978.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 16.86% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BEARISH 50.61% 49.39% 15.15% Daily 12.54% Weekly -19.24% Daily -16.86% Weekly -4.85% Daily -4.19% Weekly

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 50.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 14 when Wall Street traded near 34,978.50, price has moved 0.18% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.15% higher than yesterday and 12.54% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 19.24% lower than yesterday and 16.86% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,978.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.