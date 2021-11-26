NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 35.58% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 67.74% 32.26% 2.08% Daily 45.07% Weekly -23.64% Daily -35.58% Weekly -7.92% Daily 3.33% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 67.74% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.10 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69. The number of traders net-long is 2.08% higher than yesterday and 45.07% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 23.64% lower than yesterday and 35.58% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.