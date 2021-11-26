France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 47.40% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BEARISH 50.39% 49.61% 66.48% Daily 128.02% Weekly -36.87% Daily -47.40% Weekly -8.14% Daily -14.11% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 19 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90, price has moved 2.90% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 66.48% higher than yesterday and 128.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 36.87% lower than yesterday and 47.40% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.