France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bounces But Further Losses Lie Ahead
2021-11-26 11:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Hits Pre-COVID Levels, Further Weakness to Come?
2021-11-25 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Plummets as New Variant Triggers Risk-Off Sentiment
2021-11-26 11:00:00
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Set to Open Sharply Lower on Fresh Covid-19 Scare
2021-11-26 12:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,978.50.
2021-11-26 08:23:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Forecast: Gold Prices Rebound as COVID-19 Fears Take Hold
2021-11-26 08:58:00
Gold Price Analysis: Fed Appointment, Rate Hike Expectations & Strong USD Weigh on Gold
2021-11-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Approaching Key Support Levels
2021-11-25 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Brushes Off Government Setback
2021-11-24 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Sinks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of OPEC+. Will Supply Tap Out For WTI?
2021-11-26 06:00:00
Crude Oil Heats Up Ahead of OPEC+ And Post FOMC Minutes. Will WTI Break Higher?
2021-11-25 06:00:00
More View more
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90.

Research, Research Team
France 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 47.40% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

France 40

BEARISH

50.39%

49.61%

66.48% Daily

128.02% Weekly

-36.87% Daily

-47.40% Weekly

-8.14% Daily

-14.11% Weekly

France 40: Retail trader data shows 50.39% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 19 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90, price has moved 2.90% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 66.48% higher than yesterday and 128.02% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 36.87% lower than yesterday and 47.40% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests France 40 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,659.90. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long NZD/USD since Aug 23 when NZD/USD traded near 0.69.
2021-11-26 13:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80.
2021-11-26 08:23:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,978.50.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,978.50.
2021-11-26 08:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long AUD/USD since Aug 23 when AUD/USD traded near 0.72.
2021-11-26 00:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

France 40
Bearish