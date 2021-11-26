News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80.

Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 41.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

50.21%

49.79%

30.85% Daily

146.63% Weekly

-15.47% Daily

-41.79% Weekly

2.80% Daily

-5.57% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 19 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80, price has moved 1.12% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.85% higher than yesterday and 146.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.47% lower than yesterday and 41.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

