Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 41.79% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 50.21% 49.79% 30.85% Daily 146.63% Weekly -15.47% Daily -41.79% Weekly 2.80% Daily -5.57% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 50.21% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 19 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80, price has moved 1.12% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.85% higher than yesterday and 146.63% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.47% lower than yesterday and 41.79% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Oct 19, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,510.80. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.