FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 17, 2021 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,282.40.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 1.85% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 48.11% 51.89% -22.23% Daily -2.00% Weekly 30.19% Daily -1.85% Weekly -1.69% Daily -1.92% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 48.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 17 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,282.40, price has moved 0.20% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.23% lower than yesterday and 2.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.19% higher than yesterday and 1.85% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Nov 17, 2021 09:00 GMT when FTSE 100 traded near 7,282.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.