NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI NZD/USD BEARISH 50.54% 49.46% 26.25% Daily 31.85% Weekly -15.12% Daily -18.16% Weekly 1.73% Daily 1.25% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 0.32% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.25% higher than yesterday and 31.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.12% lower than yesterday and 18.16% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

