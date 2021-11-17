News & Analysis at your fingertips.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 18.16% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BEARISH

50.54%

49.46%

26.25% Daily

31.85% Weekly

-15.12% Daily

-18.16% Weekly

1.73% Daily

1.25% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 14 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 0.32% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 26.25% higher than yesterday and 31.85% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.12% lower than yesterday and 18.16% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long NZD/USD for the first time since Oct 14, 2021 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

