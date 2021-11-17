FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,166.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.50% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BEARISH 50.00% 50.00% 21.09% Daily 51.72% Weekly -12.83% Daily -23.50% Weekly 1.36% Daily 1.72% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 13 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,166.70, price has moved 1.85% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.09% higher than yesterday and 51.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.83% lower than yesterday and 23.50% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,166.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.