FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,166.70.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 23.50% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.00%
50.00%
21.09% Daily
51.72% Weekly
-12.83% Daily
-23.50% Weekly
1.36% Daily
1.72% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 13 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,166.70, price has moved 1.85% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 21.09% higher than yesterday and 51.72% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.83% lower than yesterday and 23.50% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long FTSE 100 for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,166.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bearish contrarian trading bias.
