FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.47% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
28.88%
71.12%
-29.24% Daily
-35.61% Weekly
25.20% Daily
26.47% Weekly
2.44% Daily
-1.07% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 28.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.46 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50. The number of traders net-long is 29.24% lower than yesterday and 35.61% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.20% higher than yesterday and 26.47% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
