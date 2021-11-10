FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower
2021-11-10 13:00:00
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
News
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Rise as Inflation Jitters Loom
2021-11-10 15:58:00
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
2021-11-10 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
2021-11-10 04:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI - Gold Four-Month Highs
2021-11-10 17:00:00
Gold Price Running Into Resistance Ahead of US Inflation Data
2021-11-10 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.07% Gold: 1.12% Oil - US Crude: -2.91% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/V5uD2GZpxm
  • Market expectations were crushed by both core and headline inflation prints for October which adds additional pressure onto the Fed to bring rate hikes forward. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/hTF92vS1Jw https://t.co/myjF9weA9K
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.35% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.65% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.71% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.74% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.96% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LLm4ed40ep
  • $Gold Price Forecast: XAU Spikes on 6.2% CPI - Gold Four-Month Highs support potential 1845, 1834 $GC_F https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/11/10/Gold-price-forecast-xau-spikes-on-6-2-cpi-gold-four-month-highs-xauusd.html
  • Australian #Dollar Forecast: $AUDUSD Reversal Risk– #Aussie Breakdown Levels - https://t.co/hnaZa6VEOT https://t.co/9tmcneSIhx
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.15% France 40: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.06% US 500: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NortxHObAi
  • After pricing in the fundamental factors which remain at the forefront of risk sentiment, oil prices may likely continue to sustain the upward trajectory, at least for now. Get your market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/Bfj4bg2AJ1 https://t.co/OfMT6uMKey
  • FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to FTSE 100 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/YR3IeDYoVG
  • The Australian Dollar is under pressure against the US Dollar this week with AUD/USD attempting to mark a second consecutive weekly decline. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/0PNPbGmcGX https://t.co/cJQg8zTBRv
  • The US 2-year Treasury Yield is up 20% (9bps) today, so Fed rate forecasts are flying https://t.co/T56dcffh9u
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.47% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

28.88%

71.12%

-29.24% Daily

-35.61% Weekly

25.20% Daily

26.47% Weekly

2.44% Daily

-1.07% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 28.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.46 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50. The number of traders net-long is 29.24% lower than yesterday and 35.61% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.20% higher than yesterday and 26.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

2021-11-10 10:23:00
2021-11-09 07:23:00
2021-11-08 11:23:00
2021-11-08 07:23:00
