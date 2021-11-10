FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 26.47% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 28.88% 71.12% -29.24% Daily -35.61% Weekly 25.20% Daily 26.47% Weekly 2.44% Daily -1.07% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 28.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.46 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long FTSE 100 since Oct 16 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,240.50. The number of traders net-long is 29.24% lower than yesterday and 35.61% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.20% higher than yesterday and 26.47% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.