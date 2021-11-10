News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-11-10 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump as US Holds Reserves and Ahead of US CPI. Where To from Here?
2021-11-10 08:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Retail Positioning Offers Preliminary Reversal Warning
2021-11-10 04:00:00
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-11-10 05:00:00
Gold Prices Up as US Dollar and Yields Dip Ahead of US CPI. Can XAU/USD Go Higher?
2021-11-10 03:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
Real Time News
  Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.33% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.55%
  • Some bondholders of China Evergrande group have not received coupon payments by the end of the 30 day grace period on Wednesday, according to sources
  Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.49% Germany 30: -0.11% Wall Street: -0.18% France 40: -0.25% US 500: -0.25%
  EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 07, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness.
  Implementing a trading checklist is a vital part of the trading process because it helps traders to stay disciplined, stick to the trading plan, and build confidence.
  🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (SEP) Actual: 4.4% Expected: 4% Previous: 0%
  🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (SEP) Actual: 0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.2%
  It's important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies.
  🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (OCT) Actual: CNY826.2B Expected: CNY800B Previous: CNY1660B
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.11%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.34%.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 07, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.22% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.66%

49.34%

20.63% Daily

50.66% Weekly

-9.19% Daily

-22.22% Weekly

3.81% Daily

3.03% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 07 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00, price has moved 1.60% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.63% higher than yesterday and 50.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.19% lower than yesterday and 22.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 07, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

