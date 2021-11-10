EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 07, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.22% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 50.66% 49.34% 20.63% Daily 50.66% Weekly -9.19% Daily -22.22% Weekly 3.81% Daily 3.03% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 07 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00, price has moved 1.60% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.63% higher than yesterday and 50.66% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.19% lower than yesterday and 22.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Oct 07, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.