GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-08 01:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-07 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-07 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-07 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-11-06 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance
2021-11-08 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-07 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-11-08 03:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Treasury Yields, Australian Jobs Report, UK GDP
2021-11-07 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.46%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.51%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uVcJyo9jqs
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.91% Silver: 0.02% Gold: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/RRyf2uIVPO
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.18% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oM3uAtj7K2
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.12% Wall Street: -0.01% FTSE 100: -0.08% Germany 30: -0.09% US 500: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/OYYQPFO8DS
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KxhUmhWZib
  • Individual stocks or ETFs? There are a lot of differences and a lot of similarities but which is right for you? Read more to find out. https://t.co/9GlbfbPcnb https://t.co/TCSrui7QLx
  • 🇨🇭 Unemployment Rate (OCT) Actual: 2.5% Expected: 2.6% Previous: 2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • (Gold Briefing) Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance #Gold #XAU #Fed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/11/08/Gold-Price-Outlook-Turns-to-Fed-Chair-Jerome-Powell-as-XAUUSD-Breaks-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/qgVfjBEOgJ
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Unemployment Rate (OCT) due at 06:45 GMT (15min) Expected: 2.6% Previous: 2.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-08
  • Do you know the difference between investing and trading? Because while the goal might seem the same, they're very different things. Learn more here: https://t.co/fG6fNEPj9q https://t.co/4I9pjaeJ6r
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.78% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.07%

49.93%

16.56% Daily

36.06% Weekly

9.61% Daily

-31.78% Weekly

12.98% Daily

-9.08% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 23 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35, price has moved 1.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.56% higher than yesterday and 36.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.61% higher than yesterday and 31.78% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

