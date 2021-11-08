GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.78% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 50.07% 49.93% 16.56% Daily 36.06% Weekly 9.61% Daily -31.78% Weekly 12.98% Daily -9.08% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.07% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 23 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35, price has moved 1.22% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.56% higher than yesterday and 36.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.61% higher than yesterday and 31.78% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.35. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.