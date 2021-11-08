EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 65.19% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.14%
50.86%
3.86% Daily
-43.95% Weekly
16.15% Daily
65.19% Weekly
9.76% Daily
-15.59% Weekly
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 0.21% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.86% higher than yesterday and 43.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.15% higher than yesterday and 65.19% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
