EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-08 01:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-07 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Reignites for Bulls As OPEC+ News Sinks In. Can WTI Make a New High?
2021-11-08 07:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-07 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-07 20:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-11-06 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell as XAU/USD Breaks Resistance
2021-11-08 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-07 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, British Pound, Treasury Yields, Australian Jobs Report, UK GDP
2021-11-08 12:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-11-08 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq 100 Extends Rally to Incredible 10th Day While Dollar Stalls, What Directs Markets This Week?
2021-11-08 01:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-07 14:30:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 65.19% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.14%

50.86%

3.86% Daily

-43.95% Weekly

16.15% Daily

65.19% Weekly

9.76% Daily

-15.59% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 0.21% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.86% higher than yesterday and 43.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.15% higher than yesterday and 65.19% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

