EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 49.14% 50.86% 3.86% Daily -43.95% Weekly 16.15% Daily 65.19% Weekly 9.76% Daily -15.59% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 30 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 0.21% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.86% higher than yesterday and 43.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.15% higher than yesterday and 65.19% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.