Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 15, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,247.30.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BEARISH 50.42% 49.58% 29.92% Daily 28.34% Weekly -8.69% Daily -13.89% Weekly 7.41% Daily 3.24% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 15 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,247.30, price has moved 11.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.92% higher than yesterday and 28.34% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.69% lower than yesterday and 13.89% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 15, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,247.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.