EUR/USD
Bullish
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 15, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,247.30.
2021-11-03 17:23:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Gold
Bearish
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
Markets Around the November Fed Meeting – The Macro Setup
2021-11-03 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
News
Live Data Coverage: November Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-11-03 16:30:00
USD/JPY Trades in Bull Flag Formation Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-11-03 15:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 15, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,247.30.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.89% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BEARISH

50.42%

49.58%

29.92% Daily

28.34% Weekly

-8.69% Daily

-13.89% Weekly

7.41% Daily

3.24% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 50.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 15 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,247.30, price has moved 11.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 29.92% higher than yesterday and 28.34% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.69% lower than yesterday and 13.89% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 15, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,247.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude