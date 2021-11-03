AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.90% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.11%
49.89%
23.76% Daily
12.62% Weekly
-17.20% Daily
-13.90% Weekly
-0.73% Daily
-2.38% Weekly
AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 13 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74, price has moved 0.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.76% higher than yesterday and 12.62% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.20% lower than yesterday and 13.90% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.