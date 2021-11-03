News & Analysis at your fingertips.

More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (SEP) Actual: -4.3% Expected: -2% Previous: 6.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/13bwQbncoj
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Building Permits MoM Prel (SEP) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: 6.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-03
  • The Japanese Yen is holding its ground, but its broader decline remains in play. USD/JPY and AUD/JPY face key resistance zones. A rejection could hint at near-term losses. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yvKHZUH102 https://t.co/k012LpaBVb
  • RT @BurggrabenH: Copper spreads blowing up again! It is simple: we just down have it in storage. LME can manipulate; China can manipulate;…
  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index opened higher after the Japanese election result delivered a decisive majority to the incumbent LDP party. Will Nikkei 225 hold? Find out from @DanMcCarthyFX here:https://t.co/Ma1OL2LqAc https://t.co/B9MnUeDAwP
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Hang Seng Under Pressure as Fears Mount Over China Slowdown Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/02/Hang-Seng-Under-Pressure-as-Fears-Mount-Over-China-Slowdown.html https://t.co/IQ58Yh6Qsg
  • 🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Final (OCT) Actual: 51.8 Previous: 45.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • 🇳🇿 Employment Change QoQ (Q3) Actual: 2% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
  • 🇳🇿 Unemployment Rate (Q3) Actual: 3.4% Expected: 3.9% Previous: 4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-02
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 13.90% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

50.11%

49.89%

23.76% Daily

12.62% Weekly

-17.20% Daily

-13.90% Weekly

-0.73% Daily

-2.38% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.11% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 13 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74, price has moved 0.78% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.76% higher than yesterday and 12.62% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.20% lower than yesterday and 13.90% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Oct 13, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

