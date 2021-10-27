GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 15, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 4.14% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.89%
49.11%
22.41% Daily
6.77% Weekly
-11.94% Daily
-4.14% Weekly
2.73% Daily
1.12% Weekly
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 15 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37, price has moved 0.06% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.41% higher than yesterday and 6.77% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.94% lower than yesterday and 4.14% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 15, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
