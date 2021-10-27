News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Rate Consolidates with ECB Interest Rate Decision on Tap
2021-10-26 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/CAD Breaking News: Hawkish Surprise as Bank of Canada Holds Rates Steady
2021-10-27 14:20:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Lofty Levels as US Dollar Softens on Rising Inflation and Yields. Where to for WTI?
2021-10-27 05:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
S&P 500, Dow Jones Outlook: Retail Traders Continue Selling, Will Prices Rise?
2021-10-27 02:00:00
Dow Jones Ekes Out Record Close as Earnings Boost Optimism. Will the Rally Continue?
2021-10-26 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Testing Long and Short-term Support
2021-10-27 12:30:00
Why Gold Appears Unresponsive to Inflation Fears & Tech Levels That May Change That
2021-10-27 12:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Charts Suggest Weakness if Ceiling Stays in Place
2021-10-27 14:20:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 15, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-10-27 13:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Rips To Resistance- Tug-of-War into BoJ
2021-10-26 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.38% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/y4jjMS9cR8
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.21% FTSE 100: -0.36% France 40: -0.43% Germany 30: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/gNPt4KOEr4
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.26% Silver: -0.58% Oil - US Crude: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/NxD9Q7YGZt
  • Governing Council has decided to end quantitative easing and keep its overall holdings of Government of Canada bonds roughly constant. $CAD reaction https://t.co/ftFHumQoEv
  • BoC statement - Higher energy prices and pandemic-related supply bottlenecks – now appear to be stronger and more persistent than expected
  • In the Bank’s projection, economic slack is absorbed sometime in the middle quarters of 2022 vs previous H2 2022 $CAD
  • 🇨🇦 BoC Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.25% Expected: 0.25% Previous: 0.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-27
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.74%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.38%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/eEKysoEEec
  • BoC July MPR forecast assumptions vs. Current price - Brent $75 ($85.50) - WTI $70 ($83.50) - WCS $60 ($68.9) Economic slack is absorbed in H2 2022..... potential for shift to H1 2022 to signal earlier rate rise 50% probability of a rate rise at Jan MPR https://t.co/5D3CEXENPx
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.12% Silver: -0.04% Oil - US Crude: -1.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UFtcOksE4a
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 15, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.

GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 4.14% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

50.89%

49.11%

22.41% Daily

6.77% Weekly

-11.94% Daily

-4.14% Weekly

2.73% Daily

1.12% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.89% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.04 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Oct 15 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37, price has moved 0.06% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 22.41% higher than yesterday and 6.77% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.94% lower than yesterday and 4.14% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 15, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

