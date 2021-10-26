EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Aug 08 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.89% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BEARISH 81.42% 18.58% 13.93% Daily 13.37% Weekly -7.52% Daily -25.89% Weekly 9.22% Daily 3.21% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 81.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Aug 08 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 13.93% higher than yesterday and 13.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.52% lower than yesterday and 25.89% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.