EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Aug 08 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin & SPX
2021-10-25 15:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Notches Record Close as Strong Earnings Ease Worries, XOP hits 52-week high
2021-10-25 20:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: US Crude (WTI) Oil, COP26 & the Energy Crisis
2021-10-25 19:40:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-26 00:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-10-25 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eye Consumer Confidence Data as Technical, Positioning Signals Clash
2021-10-26 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Face Uphill Climb- XAU/USD Levels
2021-10-25 17:46:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-26 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Gains Unlikely Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
2021-10-26 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY. Will Yen Resume Weakening?
2021-10-26 02:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-25 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Coming up at half past: my weekly webinar looking at the charts of all the major assets, what's on the calendar this week and the IG client sentiment data. Do join me if you're free ... https://t.co/12WSE91ZdO
  • Join @MartinSEssex at 5:30 EST/9:30 GMT for a webinar on trading sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/CX9djlHnWK https://t.co/YWfYzR3qLV
  • Germany Economy Minister - cut 2021 GDP forecast to 2.6% from 3.5% - raise 2022 GDP forecast to 4.1% from 3.6%
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Aug 08 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Ke9ClU8OlT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.10%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CllKZXsRiI
  • EUR/GBP touched a February 2020 low earlier in the session ... remains under pressure. #gbp #euro #eurgbp @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/RrrDvlW5rA
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.17% Gold: -0.34% Silver: -1.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/hspVbCFFjR
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.14% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PFJQjfhhZI
  • Moving averages are extremely popular due to its easy-to-use nature and multitude of uses when trading. What are some popular moving averages and how can you use them? Find out: https://t.co/ik0wQ3MLGE https://t.co/Sujuxfty9B
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.24% Germany 30: 0.24% FTSE 100: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.09% France 40: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rws6WHXBe0
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Aug 08 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Aug 08 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.89% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BEARISH

81.42%

18.58%

13.93% Daily

13.37% Weekly

-7.52% Daily

-25.89% Weekly

9.22% Daily

3.21% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 81.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/GBP since Aug 08 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.85. The number of traders net-long is 13.93% higher than yesterday and 13.37% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.52% lower than yesterday and 25.89% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.
2021-10-19 09:23:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79.
2021-10-18 08:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 08 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.61.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 08 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.61.
2021-10-14 17:23:00
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20.
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20.
2021-10-14 14:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish