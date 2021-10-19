News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery, EUR/GBP Reversal Risk
2021-10-19 09:38:00
EUR/USD Rate Eyes Monthly High as RSI Recovers from Oversold Zone
2021-10-18 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades
2021-10-18 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Weakens with Crude Oil as Traders Buy the Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-10-19 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-18 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: Inflation Data Eyed With Global Central Bank Tightening Bets
2021-10-19 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Fails at 1800- XAU/USD Retreats to Support
2021-10-18 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Bolts Higher on Soft US Dollar and BoE Hawks. Will it Keep Going?
2021-10-19 07:00:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.
2021-10-19 09:23:00
US Dollar Technical Setups: USD/CAD, AUD/USD, SPX, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-10-18 16:00:00
Real Time News
  • ECB's Vasle - There are early signs that wage pressures could become material, posing inflation risks - ECB should end PEPP in March if economic trends continue
  • China vows to curb power use of high-energy using sectors
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.54%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 76.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iRONgELA0e
  • The options market can be an excellent place to express trading ideas, as it presents numerous ways to structure trades with various risk profiles. Learn to trade the Options market with DailyFX. Download your free guide here! https://t.co/bdyYhnISCi https://t.co/4IjZOZD9LS
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.44% Oil - US Crude: 1.11% Gold: 0.80% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/HPC2DX3Kr6
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.97% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.84% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.64% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.52% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.48% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nlHYevd1wz
  • Russia signals no extra gas for Europe without Nord Stream 2
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.35% Wall Street: 0.28% FTSE 100: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mPffU6zMaL
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/SYKs5FXzIn
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/zKjU8inhgV
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.75% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

22.85%

77.15%

-8.28% Daily

-14.12% Weekly

10.11% Daily

7.75% Weekly

5.29% Daily

1.83% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 22.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35. The number of traders net-long is 8.28% lower than yesterday and 14.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.11% higher than yesterday and 7.75% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

