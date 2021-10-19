USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 7.75% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 22.85% 77.15% -8.28% Daily -14.12% Weekly 10.11% Daily 7.75% Weekly 5.29% Daily 1.83% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 22.85% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.38 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Sep 30 when USD/JPY traded near 111.35. The number of traders net-long is 8.28% lower than yesterday and 14.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.11% higher than yesterday and 7.75% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.