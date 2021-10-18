AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.59% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
23.59%
76.41%
-4.24% Daily
-27.56% Weekly
15.82% Daily
37.59% Weekly
10.37% Daily
13.51% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 23.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.24 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79. The number of traders net-long is 4.24% lower than yesterday and 27.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.82% higher than yesterday and 37.59% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
