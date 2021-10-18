AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.59% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BULLISH 23.59% 76.41% -4.24% Daily -27.56% Weekly 15.82% Daily 37.59% Weekly 10.37% Daily 13.51% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 23.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.24 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79. The number of traders net-long is 4.24% lower than yesterday and 27.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.82% higher than yesterday and 37.59% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.