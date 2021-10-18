AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.13% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JWmhoQNYUH
  • Key UK Economic Events Heading into the Year End (Initial impact of furlough expiration will not be seen in hard data prior to Nov meeting) https://t.co/5Ch8z8Ys5H
  • Russia will reportedly keep gas supply to Europe limited next month - Auctions
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analyst @MBforex on $AUD with our free Q4 market analysis guide, available for free today. https://t.co/z85CIVYiuK #Dailyfxguides https://t.co/BFjdwnK7tz
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.27% Wall Street: -0.32% US 500: -0.37% Germany 30: -0.53% France 40: -0.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3Z6LsaBaMc
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Quarles Speech due at 09:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-18
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/UShvezR8KX
  • China 2021 GDP forecasts - UBS cuts GDP forecast to 7.6% from 8.2% - Barclays cuts GDP forecast to 8% from 8.2%
  • ECB's Visco - ECB has not discussed raising limit on international bond buys - Certain that there are price pressures now - Market expectations not that consistent with ECB guidance
Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.59% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

23.59%

76.41%

-4.24% Daily

-27.56% Weekly

15.82% Daily

37.59% Weekly

10.37% Daily

13.51% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 23.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.24 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long AUD/JPY since Dec 27 when AUD/JPY traded near 78.79. The number of traders net-long is 4.24% lower than yesterday and 27.56% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.82% higher than yesterday and 37.59% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

