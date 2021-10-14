GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 08 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.61.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 39.39% from last week.
GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 21.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 08 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.61. The number of traders net-long is 23.94% lower than yesterday and 33.06% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.14% higher than yesterday and 39.39% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
