GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 08 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.61.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here?
2021-10-14 07:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- WTI Breakout Levels
2021-10-14 18:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-14 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Trades Back Above 200-Day SMA Amid Falling US Yields
2021-10-14 15:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength
2021-10-14 11:10:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.91% Gold: 0.29% Oil - US Crude: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/11ZJDfkulh
  • EUR/USD has retreated from session highs, now trading back below 1.16 $EURUSD https://t.co/j2VHptl5Qe
  • #Oil Price Outlook: Oil Rips 32% in Eight Weeks- $WTI Breakout Levels - https://t.co/h2vtKQypWU https://t.co/CMFAi2aOFs
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.61%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PwgXTQRBKl
  • The FTSE 100 is working on breaking out of the multi-month range it has been building since around May.. Get your #FTSE market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/6x4sRlVEKU https://t.co/z68cccH4j1
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.63% Wall Street: 1.49% Germany 30: 0.12% France 40: 0.06% FTSE 100: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rm3RFTdMFQ
  • RT @michaeljburry: MSCI says there is $7.1 trillion in market cap tied to stocks of companies holding crypto. But MSCI also says only 79 pe…
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (SEP) due at 18:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $-171B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
  • Fed's Barkin: - Inflation is being caused by supply chain issues, not monetary policy
  • Fed's Barkin: - I expect more workers to return to the labor force - Inflation expectations play a pivotal role in how businesses set prices
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 08 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.61.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 39.39% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BULLISH

21.32%

78.68%

-23.94% Daily

-33.06% Weekly

8.14% Daily

39.39% Weekly

-0.78% Daily

13.26% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 21.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.69 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/JPY since Feb 08 when GBP/JPY traded near 144.61. The number of traders net-long is 23.94% lower than yesterday and 33.06% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.14% higher than yesterday and 39.39% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

