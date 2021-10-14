Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.73% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BULLISH 47.47% 52.53% -15.79% Daily -17.87% Weekly 6.42% Daily 27.73% Weekly -5.42% Daily 1.09% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 47.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 28 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20, price has moved 1.10% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.79% lower than yesterday and 17.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.42% higher than yesterday and 27.73% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.