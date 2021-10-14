News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Leaps as US Dollar Held Down by Treasury Yields. Where to for EUR/USD From Here?
2021-10-14 07:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Rally Stumbles on API Inventory Build, OPEC Report
2021-10-14 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-10-14 11:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-10-14 09:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook Shines as US Dollar Sinks and Energy Soars. Where to From Here?
2021-10-14 02:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
News
Bank of England Speech Key to Sterling (GBP) Strength
2021-10-14 11:10:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-14 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • $ETH breakout up to the next res level possible resistance at fibo 3881, then 4k level in view https://t.co/e1jAMSlQKc https://t.co/l96OObArTf
  • Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Germany 30 strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Wt8A0u6abD
  • Bank of America: net income for the third quarter was $7.7 billion, with earnings per share coming in at $0.85 beating estimates of $0.71. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/vj5cYxILrs https://t.co/S5esKiZpvW
  • The indices are all up and rising on the morning while all the tickers attached to major earnings releases (MS, C, BAC, AA, TSM) are down after varying bullish opening gaps. So, it's not earnings enthusiasm that is lifting these markets...
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.08% Oil - US Crude: 0.58% Gold: 0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iBtG6JlXYm
  • The $SPY S&P 500 ETF has had a very strong open amid the broader 'risk on' charge. Currently the biggest day-over-day advance since July 20th and we are tracking above the past 6-weeks' range midpoint https://t.co/zzdOS9bjoI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.59%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 74.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JLa4M3oUy7
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.89% Oil - US Crude: 0.52% Gold: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3XtZSaleFz
  • EU reportedly ready to escalate Brexit clash if UK quits Northern Ireland pact $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bostic Speech due at 14:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-14
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20.

Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.73% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BULLISH

47.47%

52.53%

-15.79% Daily

-17.87% Weekly

6.42% Daily

27.73% Weekly

-5.42% Daily

1.09% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 47.47% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 28 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20, price has moved 1.10% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.79% lower than yesterday and 17.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.42% higher than yesterday and 27.73% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 30 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,285.20. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40.
2021-10-11 11:23:00
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 16:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,361.22.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 16:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,361.22.
2021-10-07 10:25:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.
2021-10-06 02:25:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49.
2021-10-04 10:25:00
