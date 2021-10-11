FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 51.45% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.67%
50.33%
-1.25% Daily
-29.24% Weekly
18.86% Daily
51.45% Weekly
7.94% Daily
-3.32% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40, price has moved 0.63% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.25% lower than yesterday and 29.24% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.86% higher than yesterday and 51.45% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
