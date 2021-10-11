FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
DAX Index Forecast: Bund Sell-off Continues, Germany 40 Feels the Pinch
2021-10-11 09:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-11 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Continues to Rise as Industries Consider Switching Over From Expensive Gas
2021-10-11 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as Crude Oil Surges Higher on Energy Crunch. Will USD/JPY Keep Going?
2021-10-11 07:00:00
Wall Street
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-11 02:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Technical Forecast: Mixed Picture in U.S. Stocks
2021-10-09 08:00:00
Gold
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-10-11 05:00:00
Gold Prices Eye CPI as Non-Farm Payrolls Miss, Rising Wages Complicate Fed Outlook
2021-10-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as Crude Oil Surges Higher on Energy Crunch. Will USD/JPY Keep Going?
2021-10-11 07:00:00
Pound Dollar Price Forecast: GBP/USD Key Levels for the Week Ahead
2021-10-10 21:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as Crude Oil Surges Higher on Energy Crunch. Will USD/JPY Keep Going?
2021-10-11 07:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: November Taper on Track After NFP
2021-10-09 15:00:00
Real Time News
  • $GBPJPY clearing resistance in the bull flag, just a massive move already up +500 so far in October this is my top trade for q4 https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/10/06/Bullish-GBP-JPY-GBPJPY-as-Rates-in-Focus-Q4-Top-Trade.html https://t.co/kaREoBBp3D https://t.co/GaB8k8ElBh
  • $USDJPY got it, fresh three year highs taking out a huge zone of resistance along the way https://t.co/dfz8TmsJ7t https://t.co/VNAjeyo3CX
  • RT @LizAnnSonders: Lots of talk about #stagflation but current spread between CPI and real GDP (both y/y) is nowhere near 1970s levels … ev…
  • - Trigger for monetary policy action not there - We have an early stage of an energy shock
  • ECB's Lane - We don't expect Delta to be a major domestic problem - Response to Delta has involved shutdowns in Asian suppliers, which is feeding back to Europe through supply
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.72%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 73.18%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4YThXpnYJU
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his weekly Strategy Webinar to discuss the setups we're tacking into the open! https://t.co/chKtG7waxH
  • $USD price action so far in October - pretty much just digestion of the prior bullish move buyers haven't yet been able to take-out the highs but higher-low support has remained. https://t.co/QCViaV7949 https://t.co/qJAKjjRDCh
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.54% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3nlojW3Yvz
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 51.45% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

49.67%

50.33%

-1.25% Daily

-29.24% Weekly

18.86% Daily

51.45% Weekly

7.94% Daily

-3.32% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 30 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40, price has moved 0.63% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.25% lower than yesterday and 29.24% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.86% higher than yesterday and 51.45% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 30, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,076.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

FTSE 100
Bullish