US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 16:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,361.22.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook – Stuck in a Tight Range Ahead of US NFPs
2021-10-07 09:52:00
Euro May Rebound Against US Dollar Before Downtrend Resumes
2021-10-07 06:11:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue
2021-10-07 11:00:00
AUD/JPY Fights Nikkei 225 Strength Despite Risk-On Environment. Will It Break Higher?
2021-10-07 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-06 19:30:00
S&P 500 and Dow Jones Stage Strong Rally as Dip Buyers Step In - Now What?
2021-10-05 21:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Caught Between US Dollar and Energy Gains, Where to From Here?
2021-10-07 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-06 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-07 08:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Rise as Retail Traders Gradually Sell
2021-10-07 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Eyes September High Amid Ongoing Rise in US Yields
2021-10-06 19:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-06 17:00:00
More View more
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 16:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,361.22.

US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 16:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,361.22.

Research, Research Team
US 500 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 0.17% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

US 500

BULLISH

49.99%

50.01%

-3.56% Daily

-6.01% Weekly

7.87% Daily

-0.17% Weekly

1.84% Daily

-3.18% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 49.99% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 28 when US 500 traded near 4,361.22, price has moved 0.67% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.56% lower than yesterday and 6.01% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.87% higher than yesterday and 0.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 16:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,361.22. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.
2021-10-06 02:25:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49.
2021-10-04 10:25:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 07, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 07, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60.
2021-09-30 10:25:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
2021-09-29 17:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish