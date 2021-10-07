US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 16:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,361.22.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 0.17% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI US 500 BULLISH 49.99% 50.01% -3.56% Daily -6.01% Weekly 7.87% Daily -0.17% Weekly 1.84% Daily -3.18% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 49.99% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 28 when US 500 traded near 4,361.22, price has moved 0.67% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.56% lower than yesterday and 6.01% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.87% higher than yesterday and 0.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests US 500 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short US 500 for the first time since Sep 28, 2021 16:00 GMT when US 500 traded near 4,361.22. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger US 500-bullish contrarian trading bias.