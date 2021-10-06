AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 37.71% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.70% 50.30% -4.32% Daily -22.28% Weekly 5.53% Daily 37.71% Weekly 0.39% Daily -0.47% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.70% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 14 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73, price has moved 0.64% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.32% lower than yesterday and 22.28% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.53% higher than yesterday and 37.71% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.73. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.