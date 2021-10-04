EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.19% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 51.86% 48.14% 19.40% Daily 16.36% Weekly -1.66% Daily -25.19% Weekly 8.25% Daily -8.18% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 23 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49, price has moved 0.22% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.40% higher than yesterday and 16.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.66% lower than yesterday and 25.19% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.