EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Technical Analysis Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/CHF
2021-10-04 03:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-10-01 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Jumps on Energy Gains Ahead of OPEC+. Will USD/CAD Break Lower?
2021-10-04 06:30:00
Crude Oil Q4 Fundamental Forecast: Stronger Demand to Be Met with Limited Supply
2021-10-03 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-10-01 19:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Struggling to Move Higher, Significant Resistance Holds
2021-10-04 09:30:00
Gold Q4 Technical Forecast: Long-term Price Pattern Remains in Focus
2021-10-03 10:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Bounce Rejected at Key Fibonacci Level as USD Sellers Struggle For Momentum
2021-10-04 08:00:00
British Pound Q4 Forecast: Preparing the Ground for Interest Rate Hikes
2021-10-02 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Q4 Fundamental Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-03 07:00:00
Yen 4Q Forecast: USD/JPY Likely Remains Skewed Higher
2021-10-02 07:00:00
More View more
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49.

EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 25.19% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

51.86%

48.14%

19.40% Daily

16.36% Weekly

-1.66% Daily

-25.19% Weekly

8.25% Daily

-8.18% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 51.86% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.08 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 23 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49, price has moved 0.22% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.40% higher than yesterday and 16.36% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.66% lower than yesterday and 25.19% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Sep 23, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 129.49. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 07, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 07, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60.
2021-09-30 10:25:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
2021-09-29 17:25:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2021-09-24 16:26:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/JPY
Bearish