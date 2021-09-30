FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 07, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 19.74% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI FTSE 100 BULLISH 49.46% 50.54% -24.74% Daily -24.65% Weekly 25.12% Daily 19.74% Weekly -5.76% Daily -7.28% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 07 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60, price has moved 0.11% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.74% lower than yesterday and 24.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.12% higher than yesterday and 19.74% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 07, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.