FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 07, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 19.74% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.46%
50.54%
-24.74% Daily
-24.65% Weekly
25.12% Daily
19.74% Weekly
-5.76% Daily
-7.28% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 49.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 07 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60, price has moved 0.11% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 24.74% lower than yesterday and 24.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 25.12% higher than yesterday and 19.74% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Sep 07, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,125.60. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.