EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.41% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BEARISH 69.90% 30.10% 5.02% Daily 14.25% Weekly -15.27% Daily -22.41% Weekly -2.04% Daily 0.02% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 69.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.32 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17. The number of traders net-long is 5.02% higher than yesterday and 14.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.27% lower than yesterday and 22.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.