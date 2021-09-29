EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.41% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
69.90%
30.10%
5.02% Daily
14.25% Weekly
-15.27% Daily
-22.41% Weekly
-2.04% Daily
0.02% Weekly
EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 69.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.32 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17. The number of traders net-long is 5.02% higher than yesterday and 14.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.27% lower than yesterday and 22.41% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.