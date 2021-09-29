News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
2021-09-29 17:25:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Nasdaq Tanks on Rising U.S. Yields, ARKK Appears to Confirm Double Top Pattern
2021-09-28 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Susceptible to Rising US Treasury Yields
2021-09-29 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
USDJPY Positions for Massive Break Out, S&P 500 Staged Again for Breakdown
2021-09-29 00:56:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: What’s Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
US Dollar Prints a Fresh Multi-Month High, USD/JPY Consolidates Recent Rally
2021-09-29 09:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Robust $USD strength sees EUR/USD break below 1.16 for the first time since July 2020 $EURUSD https://t.co/J9aq4gDgiV
  • US Dollar strength is the dominant theme across markets, running after last week’s FOMC rate decision warned of potentially faster rate hikes than previously anticipated. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/THehj12T24 https://t.co/j7J4bW5KLc
  • Here’s a quick update too — focus is now on that 100 day simple moving average. A breakdown below this technical barrier could get ugly in the absence of positive developments to the global macro status quo. https://t.co/4otlvGXElo
  • Sorry about that picture quality, folks. Have been traveling so just realized. Let’s try again 🙃 https://t.co/Xip6JuTziI
  • RT @heatherscope: NEW: Democrats discussing possibility of having President Biden visit the Hill tomorrow, sources tell me and @sarahnferri…
  • US Dollar Jumps, Fresh 2021 High - Nasdaq 100 Grinds at Support https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/09/29/US-Dollar-jumps-fresh-2021-high-nasdaq-100-ndx-nq-grinds-support.html https://t.co/kOKGJqbMyw
  • RT @FitchRatings: The Central Bank of Turkey’s (CBRT) 100bp rate cut and change in policy guidance will increase the challenge of bringing…
  • The price of gold seems to be carving a bullish inside day candle as it attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/PMcFB39DN7 https://t.co/8gKRcho9x9
  • Natural gas futures easing off of 7-year highs, currently down 7.3% today $N $NG_F https://t.co/t47zJqkAD7
  • $USD bullish trend still very bullish hit that fresh 2021 high and it's still going, tagged 94 and has hit that 94.29 level I shared a little earlier $DXY https://t.co/mBfPbNVVED https://t.co/hOGX0gLsGY
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.

Research, Research Team
EUR/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.41% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/USD

BEARISH

69.90%

30.10%

5.02% Daily

14.25% Weekly

-15.27% Daily

-22.41% Weekly

-2.04% Daily

0.02% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 69.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.32 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17. The number of traders net-long is 5.02% higher than yesterday and 14.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.27% lower than yesterday and 22.41% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
2021-09-24 16:26:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
2021-09-23 15:25:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2021-09-22 11:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish