GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.72% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/USD BEARISH 75.61% 24.39% 23.11% Daily 13.06% Weekly -20.12% Daily -14.72% Weekly 8.75% Daily 4.74% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 75.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.10 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. The number of traders net-long is 23.11% higher than yesterday and 13.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.12% lower than yesterday and 14.72% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.