GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.72% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
75.61%
24.39%
23.11% Daily
13.06% Weekly
-20.12% Daily
-14.72% Weekly
8.75% Daily
4.74% Weekly
GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 75.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.10 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. The number of traders net-long is 23.11% higher than yesterday and 13.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.12% lower than yesterday and 14.72% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.
Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.
