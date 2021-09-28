News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Rate Defends 2021 Low Ahead of Euro Area Inflation Report
2021-09-28 19:30:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-28 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Falls as Rates Rise, XAU/USD Nearing Support
2021-09-28 17:05:00
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.
2021-09-28 18:25:00
British Pound Price Action: Cable Snaps, GBP/USD to 8 Month Lows
2021-09-28 18:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-28 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37.

Research, Research Team
GBP/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 14.72% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/USD

BEARISH

75.61%

24.39%

23.11% Daily

13.06% Weekly

-20.12% Daily

-14.72% Weekly

8.75% Daily

4.74% Weekly

GBP/USD: Retail trader data shows 75.61% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.10 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long GBP/USD since Aug 23 when GBP/USD traded near 1.37. The number of traders net-long is 23.11% higher than yesterday and 13.06% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.12% lower than yesterday and 14.72% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Mar 18 when USD/JPY traded near 108.93.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 14, 2021 12:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 34,602.40.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since May 20, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,159.45.
