US 500 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long US 500 for the first time since May 20, 2021 when US 500 traded near 4,159.45.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 6.39% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI US 500 BEARISH 50.17% 49.83% 1.91% Daily 6.52% Weekly -4.74% Daily -6.39% Weekly -1.51% Daily -0.33% Weekly

US 500: Retail trader data shows 50.17% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since May 20 when US 500 traded near 4,159.45, price has moved 5.28% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.91% higher than yesterday and 6.52% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.74% lower than yesterday and 6.39% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests US 500 prices may continue to fall.

