EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Price Remains Pointed Lower on Divergent Monetary Policy
2021-09-22 08:49:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?
2021-09-22 07:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold
News
Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying
2021-09-22 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stabilizing on Evergrande Relief
2021-09-22 08:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY
News
USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of FOMC, BOJ Unchanged with Bleak Outlook
2021-09-22 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Focuses on Evergrande as BoJ Leaves Policy Unchanged Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-22 03:00:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Aug 18 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.61.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 40.57% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

62.28%

37.72%

13.97% Daily

36.84% Weekly

-10.00% Daily

-40.57% Weekly

3.57% Daily

-8.24% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 62.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.65 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Aug 18 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.61. The number of traders net-long is 13.97% higher than yesterday and 36.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.00% lower than yesterday and 40.57% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37.
2021-09-20 17:25:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70.
2021-09-20 14:25:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 23, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.27.
2021-09-20 13:25:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2021-09-20 10:25:00
