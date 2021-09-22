EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Aug 18 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.61.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 40.57% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/JPY BEARISH 62.28% 37.72% 13.97% Daily 36.84% Weekly -10.00% Daily -40.57% Weekly 3.57% Daily -8.24% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 62.28% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.65 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Aug 18 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.61. The number of traders net-long is 13.97% higher than yesterday and 36.84% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.00% lower than yesterday and 40.57% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.