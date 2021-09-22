EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 36.36% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/GBP BULLISH 49.60% 50.40% 0.80% Daily -17.43% Weekly 22.60% Daily 36.36% Weekly 10.72% Daily 3.05% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 06 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.80% higher than yesterday and 17.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.60% higher than yesterday and 36.36% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.