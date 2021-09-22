EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Remains Pointed Lower on Divergent Monetary Policy
2021-09-22 08:49:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Jumps as Risk Turns On Evergrande Debt Deal, FOMC Ahead. Will Prices Rally?
2021-09-22 07:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Oil Prices Test Support – Key Levels to Watch
2021-09-21 19:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls, Nasdaq 100 Gains Ahead of the Fed. Nikkei 225 Eyeing the BoJ
2021-09-22 01:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Copper Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC, Evergrande News Sends Copper Flying
2021-09-22 04:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Chasing Former Support Ahead of Fed - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-09-21 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Stabilizing on Evergrande Relief
2021-09-22 08:00:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rebounds Ahead of FOMC, BOJ Unchanged with Bleak Outlook
2021-09-22 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Focuses on Evergrande as BoJ Leaves Policy Unchanged Ahead of FOMC
2021-09-22 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • ECB's Muller - Given the currently very favourable financing conditions and the solid recovery, I am not sure if increasing the volume of APP purchases in the Spring is the best way to avoid a cliff effect
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM73cHA https://t.co/qwLAWMpCGn
  • 🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (17/SEP) Actual: 4.9% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (17/SEP) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-22
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrLeetw https://t.co/fs0ldanq41
  • Forex sentiment analysis can be a useful tool to help traders understand and act on price behavior. Learn how to get the most out of understanding trader sentiment here: https://t.co/rJznrX2BzZ https://t.co/Wfr6fQ9PTr
  • Of note, worth being cautious on the authenticity of this report given the source https://t.co/i9jcU0OQF4
  • Sources close to the Chinese Government have told Asia Markets a deal that will see China Evergrande (3333 HK) restructured into three seperate entities is currently being finalised by the Chinese Communist Party and could be announced within days.
  • Shadow MPC as hawkish as ever - They have been calling for the BoE to end QE early since June - Often a big difference in what people think a central bank should do and will do https://t.co/RAakSI8gI6
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqi8ZEe https://t.co/XfrcQXJu0Z
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 36.36% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.60%

50.40%

0.80% Daily

-17.43% Weekly

22.60% Daily

36.36% Weekly

10.72% Daily

3.05% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 06 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 0.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.80% higher than yesterday and 17.43% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 22.60% higher than yesterday and 36.36% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Sep 06, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

