USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 104.65% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 48.48% 51.52% 3.24% Daily -14.64% Weekly 16.71% Daily 104.65% Weekly 9.77% Daily 22.00% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 48.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. The number of traders net-long is 3.24% higher than yesterday and 14.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.71% higher than yesterday and 104.65% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.