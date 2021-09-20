USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 104.65% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
48.48%
51.52%
3.24% Daily
-14.64% Weekly
16.71% Daily
104.65% Weekly
9.77% Daily
22.00% Weekly
USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 48.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. The number of traders net-long is 3.24% higher than yesterday and 14.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.71% higher than yesterday and 104.65% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.