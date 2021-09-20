News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election
2021-09-19 04:00:00
2021-09-19 04:00:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
2021-09-16 17:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
2021-09-17 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
2021-09-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Key Support- XAU/USD FOMC Levels
2021-09-17 20:00:00
2021-09-17 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-19 16:00:00
2021-09-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Pound Sterling at Risk of a Downside Breakout
2021-09-19 01:00:00
2021-09-19 01:00:00
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Monetary Policy to Hold Steady
2021-09-20 02:00:00
2021-09-20 02:00:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 104.65% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

48.48%

51.52%

3.24% Daily

-14.64% Weekly

16.71% Daily

104.65% Weekly

9.77% Daily

22.00% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 48.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. The number of traders net-long is 3.24% higher than yesterday and 14.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.71% higher than yesterday and 104.65% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2021-09-20 09:25:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94.
2021-09-16 14:25:00
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Apr 02, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.11.
2021-09-13 13:25:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90.
2021-09-10 14:25:00
Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish