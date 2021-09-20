USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 101.93% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CHF BULLISH 49.88% 50.12% 3.74% Daily -14.75% Weekly 10.88% Daily 101.93% Weekly 7.20% Daily 20.00% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92, price has moved 1.87% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.74% higher than yesterday and 14.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.88% higher than yesterday and 101.93% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.