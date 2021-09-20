USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election
2021-09-19 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Key Support- XAU/USD FOMC Levels
2021-09-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: Pound Sterling at Risk of a Downside Breakout
2021-09-19 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF
2021-09-20 03:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) Preview: Monetary Policy to Hold Steady
2021-09-20 02:00:00
Real Time News
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/eaA8ZI6DVu
  • Chinese property development company Sinic Holdings (2103) - Down 87%...@DailyFXTeam #contagion #Evergrande https://t.co/h5mfwqGASZ
  • 🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUL) Actual: €-1.60B Previous: €-0.98B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-20
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Balance of Trade (JUL) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €-0.98B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-20
  • Fitch on China Property Developers - View will turn negative if sales in H2 21 fall below that achieved in H2 19 and/or if sharp fall follows through to H1 22 - Government policies in sector remain tight and show no sign of imminent loosening
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/B0Y3XJhkRS
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/1xhewkdV21
  • (USD Weekly Tech) US Dollar Dominant Uptrend Back In Focus: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD, USD/CHF https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/09/20/US-Dollar-Dominant-Uptrend-Back-In-Focus-EURUSD-USDJPY-NZDUSD-USDCHF.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/IpwzBGCi7P
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/qv8keXFzHZ
  • Join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/MKGHc9ae64 https://t.co/JMlT0Wn3DK
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.

Research, Research Team
USD/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 101.93% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/CHF

BULLISH

49.88%

50.12%

3.74% Daily

-14.75% Weekly

10.88% Daily

101.93% Weekly

7.20% Daily

20.00% Weekly

USD/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.88% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92, price has moved 1.87% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 3.74% higher than yesterday and 14.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 10.88% higher than yesterday and 101.93% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Rates

USD/CHF
Bullish