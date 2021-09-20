USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 23, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.27.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 25.21% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/CAD BULLISH 49.83% 50.17% -0.51% Daily -25.41% Weekly 18.44% Daily 25.21% Weekly 8.17% Daily -6.43% Weekly

USD/CAD: Retail trader data shows 49.83% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 23 when USD/CAD traded near 1.27, price has moved 1.49% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.51% lower than yesterday and 25.41% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.44% higher than yesterday and 25.21% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 23, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.27. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bullish contrarian trading bias.