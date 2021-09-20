GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.32% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI GBP/JPY BEARISH 50.48% 49.52% 30.04% Daily 4.64% Weekly -18.42% Daily -34.32% Weekly 0.48% Daily -19.12% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 25 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37, price has moved 1.36% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.04% higher than yesterday and 4.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.42% lower than yesterday and 34.32% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.