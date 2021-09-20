GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
2021-09-20 14:00:00
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
2021-09-20 17:38:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • The S&P 500 finds temporary support in the 100-day moving average, with the index down over 2.2% on the day $SPX $SPY $ES https://t.co/LYcRAINMPK
  • A rough start to the week with the cryptocurrency market a sea of red with losses on either side of -10% a common sight. Get your $btc market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/AUfuM9KIX6 https://t.co/rQd27X1QxY
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 77 counterparties take $1.224 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/rH8dZtdbS9
  • Federal Reserve reports reverse repo facility usages of a record $1.224 tln among 77 counterpartiess
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday
  • Global 10-Year Government Bond Yields: US - 1.1296 (-6.6bps) UK - 0.792 (-5.2) CA - 1.212 (-6.8) GE - 0.322 (-4.0) FR - 0.02 (-3.6) JP - 0.05 (+1.0) AU - 1.250 (-8.0) CN - 2.893 (-0.0)
  • The South African rand has continued its depreciation against the U.S. dollar this week after the Evergrande default probability remains. Get your $USDZAR market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/24dVHrkMDG https://t.co/aNNU5qnha6
  • What is more concerning than just US equities down or global equities being down is that 'risk' across the board is under serious pressure. The more intense and persistent this trend, the greater the risk it turns self-sustaining https://t.co/KPblFpeaqf
  • It's rare event where the buy-and-hold, long volatility crowd do a victory lap and say their formal 'I knew it'. The $VXX short-term volatility ETF is up sharply on heavy volume. One of my 'early warning' signals https://t.co/5XqfJJTqR3
  • Coinbase will drop its plans to launch its crypto lending program that was under regulatory scrutiny
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37.

GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37.

Research, Research Team
GBP/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 34.32% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

GBP/JPY

BEARISH

50.48%

49.52%

30.04% Daily

4.64% Weekly

-18.42% Daily

-34.32% Weekly

0.48% Daily

-19.12% Weekly

GBP/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.48% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 25 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37, price has moved 1.36% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 30.04% higher than yesterday and 4.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.42% lower than yesterday and 34.32% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.37. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70.
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70.
2021-09-20 14:25:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 23, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.27.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 23, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.27.
2021-09-20 13:25:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2021-09-20 10:25:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2021-09-20 09:25:00
