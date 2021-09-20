AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.63% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BEARISH 50.12% 49.88% 10.36% Daily 24.56% Weekly 5.47% Daily -22.63% Weekly 7.87% Daily -4.49% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 26 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70, price has moved 0.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.36% higher than yesterday and 24.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.47% higher than yesterday and 22.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.