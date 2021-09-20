AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
2021-09-20 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Fed Rate Decision & Forward Guidance
2021-09-18 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Coinbase will drop its plans to launch its crypto lending program that was under regulatory scrutiny
  • $SPX Daily- Levels Discussed in today's Webinar. . . https://t.co/veixIAiLGT
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Spikes, Pulls Back - Loonie Levels https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/20/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Forecast-USD-CAD-USDCAD-Spikes-Pulls-Back-Loonie-Levels.html $USDCAD https://t.co/x94xr5DiNe
  • Technical Setups: $USD Majors, #Gold, #Oil, $SPX & #Bitcoin ahead of #FOMC (Webinar Archive) - https://t.co/nYxIJk2k8h
  • Airline stocks retracing losses, some already in positive territory, despite the large sell-off in the market. News that the US will overhaul its COVID-19 travel rules and lift some restrictions are good news for the airline industry $JETS $UAL $AAL $ALK
  • The S&P 500 have taken a clear dive to start the week and fear of full risk aversion is gaining traction. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses what to expect in the markets this week! https://t.co/Mlyp5Tbdax
  • $USD still pulling back from resistance. 93.43 was the Q1 swing high, still playing a role in $DXY support potential around prior res, ~93.20 https://t.co/3TnlEu0yZX https://t.co/ub8o4D8NhW
  • despite the theatrics elsewhere, $Gold has held last week's low through this week's open, at least so far even getting a bump higher. resistance potential 1769-1775 $GC $GLD https://t.co/4mbBa8Yzhu
  • While there is no doubt a risk aversion wave at play now, it can still burn itself out with years of complacency and the expectations of Fed on Wed (anticipation can take the wind out of sails). But if/when the Dollar takes off pre-FOMC, that would be. https://t.co/3qFNBQEEA3
  • Bitcoin probing Fibo support zone ~42,588 #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/f5XeSk5VDY https://t.co/zKDRps62Id
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70.

AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.63% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BEARISH

50.12%

49.88%

10.36% Daily

24.56% Weekly

5.47% Daily

-22.63% Weekly

7.87% Daily

-4.49% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.12% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 26 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70, price has moved 0.42% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 10.36% higher than yesterday and 24.56% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.47% higher than yesterday and 22.63% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 26, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 79.70. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 23, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.27.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Aug 23, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.27.
2021-09-20 13:25:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CHF since Aug 13 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2021-09-20 10:25:00
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
USD/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CHF for the first time since Aug 13, 2021 when USD/CHF traded near 0.92.
2021-09-20 09:25:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94.
2021-09-16 14:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish