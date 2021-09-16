EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Research, Research Team
EUR/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.98% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/JPY

BEARISH

50.00%

50.00%

7.01% Daily

28.57% Weekly

-12.90% Daily

-31.98% Weekly

-3.97% Daily

-11.03% Weekly

EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 24 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94, price has moved 0.02% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.01% higher than yesterday and 28.57% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.90% lower than yesterday and 31.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

