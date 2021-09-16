EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 31.98% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
50.00%
50.00%
7.01% Daily
28.57% Weekly
-12.90% Daily
-31.98% Weekly
-3.97% Daily
-11.03% Weekly
EUR/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 24 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94, price has moved 0.02% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.01% higher than yesterday and 28.57% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.90% lower than yesterday and 31.98% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/JPY prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Aug 24, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 128.94. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.