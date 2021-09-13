EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Apr 02, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.11.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.90% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
49.84%
50.16%
-1.91% Daily
-7.78% Weekly
5.44% Daily
6.90% Weekly
1.64% Daily
-0.96% Weekly
EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 02 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.11, price has moved 1.89% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.91% lower than yesterday and 7.78% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.44% higher than yesterday and 6.90% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Apr 02, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.11. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.