EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Apr 02, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.11.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Drop Slows, Will Gains Resume? EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GBP/USD
2021-09-12 10:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Positive for Week Ahead, EUR/GBP Too
2021-09-12 07:00:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Oil Weekly Forecast: The Impact of Ida, OPEC Supply Boost and China’s Oil Reserves Auction
2021-09-11 04:00:00
Wall Street
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-09-13 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC Report, California Recall Election
2021-09-12 16:00:00
Gold
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Tech Setup: Conditions for Continued Range Trading
2021-09-13 11:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Gold Price Forecast: The Easy Part is Over
2021-09-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Price Action vs GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-13 09:40:00
British Pound Softens as Firming US Dollar Eyes CPI for Fed Clues
2021-09-13 06:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Litecoin Soars After Walmart Announces Major Partnership

Real Time News
  • $LTC https://t.co/mhLk8S4TS1
  • Walmart ($WMT) announces major partnership with Litecoin $LTC - Intends to give its shoppers opportunity to make payments with Cryptocurrencies
  • S&P 500 gains 0.7% at the open, rebounding from a 5-day decline $SPX #trading
  • DEMOCRATS RELEASE TAX PLAN WITH 26.5% TOP CORPORATE TAX RATE $SPX $RUT $NDX
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the weekly open! https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • A late drive lower across risk markets on Friday, saw the S&P 500 close lower for a 5th consecutive session, capping off the worst weekly performance since June. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/IGkSfjxm2S https://t.co/cdzObKcTIW
  • OPEC Monthly Report - Lowers Q4 2021 world oil demand forecast by 110kbpd - Sees world oil demand in 2022 rising 4.15mbpd vs 3.28mbpd in prior monthly report and 4.2mbpd in September OPEC+ meeting
  • $USD from support to resistance tested the zone ~91.93 after #NFP last week was strength as prices clawed back to resistance 92.90 bullish breakout potential to start the week $DXY https://t.co/1wQXFuX9n8
  • Evergrande (3333 HK) says the rumours about its bankruptcy and restructuring is totally untrue Adds that it faces unprecedented difficulties but it will do everything to resume work and production
  • $Gold - levels fairly well-defined, testing support at a familiar spot. But the big level here is 1834 after the #NFP rejection https://t.co/Q9vUK1qA5U
EUR/CHF IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Apr 02, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.11.

Research, Research Team
EUR/CHF Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 6.90% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/CHF

BULLISH

49.84%

50.16%

-1.91% Daily

-7.78% Weekly

5.44% Daily

6.90% Weekly

1.64% Daily

-0.96% Weekly

EUR/CHF: Retail trader data shows 49.84% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Apr 02 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.11, price has moved 1.89% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 1.91% lower than yesterday and 7.78% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.44% higher than yesterday and 6.90% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/CHF prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/CHF for the first time since Apr 02, 2021 when EUR/CHF traded near 1.11. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/CHF-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

