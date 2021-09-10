Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.79% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 49.68% 50.32% -4.61% Daily -10.55% Weekly 13.10% Daily 1.79% Weekly 3.55% Daily -4.74% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 03 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90, price has moved 0.15% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.61% lower than yesterday and 10.55% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.10% higher than yesterday and 1.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.