EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 27, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-09-10 13:25:00
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90.
2021-09-10 14:25:00
Hang Seng Index Higher as Risk Turns On But AUD/USD Can’t Catch A Bid. Where To From Here?
2021-09-10 06:34:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers
2021-09-10 05:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, USDJPY and VIX Build Pressure for Breakout Risk
2021-09-10 00:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Real Time News
  • NZD/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (0.7170) as it trades back above the 200-Day SMA (0.7115). Get your market update from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/7LIQrNvGYK https://t.co/W5fVzlJ2Ix
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: $BTCUSD Plunges to Trend Support- Battle Lines Drawn - https://t.co/KsWEqhnQ0P https://t.co/c4qZQEHUIo
  • Bloomberg News reports that the Biden administration is weighing a new investigation into Chinese subsidies and their damage to the U.S. economy as a way to pressure Beijing on trade $RUT $USD $XAUUSD
  • Biden team weighs China trade probe in bid to pressure Beijing #trading $SPX $DJI $NDX
  • Cleveland Fed President Mester says she supports taper this year (somewhat dovish for this hawk as I'd expect insinuation of September) and winding fully down through the first half of next year. Plays down concern over the Delta variant impact on the economy
  • After another morning reversal, the Dow is working on its fifth consecutive slide and pressuring technical support. My $DJIA trendline here stretches back to Nov and that's the SMA. Where do you think the line in the sand is? #Technicals https://t.co/XOFntzZVxr
  • TAX PART OF DEMOCRATS'S $3.5T PLAN COULD BE READY BY MONDAY $USD $SPX #TRADING
  • 🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (JUL) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Wholesale Inventories MoM (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
  • 🇬🇧 NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker (AUG) Actual: 2.4% Expected: 4.4% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-10
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 1.79% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BULLISH

49.68%

50.32%

-4.61% Daily

-10.55% Weekly

13.10% Daily

1.79% Weekly

3.55% Daily

-4.74% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 49.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Sep 03 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90, price has moved 0.15% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.61% lower than yesterday and 10.55% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.10% higher than yesterday and 1.79% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Sep 03, 2021 00:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,969.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

