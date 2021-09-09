AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 01, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Forecast: After ECB, Ranges Prevail in EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-09-09 19:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Oil Price Trades in Monthly Opening Range as Ida Hits US Crude Data
2021-09-09 18:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Financials and Energy Stocks May Have Upside Potential, XLF and XLE Look Attractive
2021-09-08 20:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of July High to Trade Back Below 200-Day SMA
2021-09-09 14:00:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Carves September Range- Breakout Levels
2021-09-09 18:01:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
USD/JPY Trades Back Above 50-Day SMA to Clear Monthly Opening Range
2021-09-08 15:30:00
Real Time News
  • Good luck getting back to full employment 🙃 #NoTaper https://t.co/P2lxcygJ6F
  • The ECB will conclude its monetary policy meeting today and there is a bit of mixed emotions in the market this morning. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here: https://t.co/H06xEtyQpR https://t.co/ULVrrXqJvI
  • Following this morning's ECB meeting, EUR/GBP traded as low as 0.8522 before bouncing $EURGBP https://t.co/ZdRYdeSthQ
  • Following Tuesday's move lower, gold continues to consolidate below $1,800 $XAUUSD #Gold https://t.co/durn8tDsPV
  • The alt-coin market has seemingly brushed off Monday’s heavy sell-off and continues to forge higher with a range of in-vogue coins printing double-digit percentage gains and some fresh all-time highs. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/88CctIinfT https://t.co/WcuopVdqT5
  • A volatile session for US oil prices, with WTI crude swinging from $69.80 to sub $68 $WTI $CL #Oil https://t.co/z35wUE9M5T
  • #Sterling Forecast: $GBPUSD Carves September Range- #Breakout Levels - https://t.co/u2FG1NTFu9 https://t.co/OUd5iQATKx
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Williams Speech due at 18:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-09
  • The Dow has spent 214 trading days above its 100-day SMA. Longest bullish stretch since January 2018 and the sixth longest charge by this measure for $DJIA in four decades https://t.co/CfolPD8rhw
  • Fed's Bowman: - Inflation may take longer to subside than originally predicted - In the next several weeks, the Fed plans to issue a paper on central bank digital currencies
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 01, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 01, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.35% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BEARISH

50.15%

49.85%

15.70% Daily

6.23% Weekly

-9.67% Daily

-10.35% Weekly

1.49% Daily

-2.74% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 01 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74, price has moved 0.09% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.70% higher than yesterday and 6.23% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.67% lower than yesterday and 10.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 01, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.74. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish