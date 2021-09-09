AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 01, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.74.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 10.35% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BEARISH 50.15% 49.85% 15.70% Daily 6.23% Weekly -9.67% Daily -10.35% Weekly 1.49% Daily -2.74% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 50.15% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Sep 01 when AUD/USD traded near 0.74, price has moved 0.09% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 15.70% higher than yesterday and 6.23% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.67% lower than yesterday and 10.35% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Sep 01, 2021 15:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.74. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.