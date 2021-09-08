Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,457.50.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.17% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 30 BEARISH 54.22% 45.78% 70.66% Daily 113.04% Weekly -30.26% Daily -32.17% Weekly 2.65% Daily 7.59% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 54.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.18 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 21 when Germany 30 traded near 15,457.50, price has moved 1.10% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 70.66% higher than yesterday and 113.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.26% lower than yesterday and 32.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,457.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.