Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,457.50.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook – Steered by the US Dollar as Notable ECB Meeting Nears
2021-09-08 11:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Copper and Iron Ore: US Dollar Haven Flows Pressure Commodities
2021-09-08 04:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook for the Week Ahead
2021-09-08 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-08 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Analysis: Increasing Long Bets Still Offer Bearish Warnings
2021-09-08 01:00:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Suffer From UK Tax Hike Plan
2021-09-07 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Coiling Up For a Breakout
2021-09-08 09:35:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
More View more
Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,457.50.

Germany 30 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,457.50.

Research, Research Team
Germany 30 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 32.17% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Germany 30

BEARISH

54.22%

45.78%

70.66% Daily

113.04% Weekly

-30.26% Daily

-32.17% Weekly

2.65% Daily

7.59% Weekly

Germany 30: Retail trader data shows 54.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.18 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 21 when Germany 30 traded near 15,457.50, price has moved 1.10% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 70.66% higher than yesterday and 113.04% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 30.26% lower than yesterday and 32.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Germany 30 prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long Germany 30 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when Germany 30 traded near 15,457.50. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 30-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,566.30.
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,566.30.
2021-09-07 16:25:00
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 18, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40.
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 18, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40.
2021-09-06 12:25:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00.
2021-09-02 18:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish