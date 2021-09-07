Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,566.30.
Number of traders net-short has decreased by 17.22% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BEARISH
53.14%
46.86%
102.65% Daily
77.35% Weekly
-13.33% Daily
-17.22% Weekly
24.55% Daily
15.51% Weekly
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 53.14% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Jul 20 when Wall Street traded near 34,566.30, price has moved 1.61% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 102.65% higher than yesterday and 77.35% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.33% lower than yesterday and 17.22% lower from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Wall Street prices may continue to fall.
Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jul 20, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 34,566.30. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bearish contrarian trading bias.
