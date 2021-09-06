FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 18, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.46% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
48.67%
51.33%
-17.43% Daily
-10.64% Weekly
63.60% Daily
34.46% Weekly
10.72% Daily
7.95% Weekly
FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 48.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 18 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40, price has moved 0.97% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.43% lower than yesterday and 10.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 63.60% higher than yesterday and 34.46% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 18, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.