FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 18, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations
2021-09-04 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
2021-09-06 11:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBA Decision - Close call on RBA taper (to A$4bln/week) vs taper delay - BBG Polling: 10/16 expect delay - Local banks also split: CBA, Westpac, ANZ expect delay, NAB, Macquarie expect taper - Daily Covid cases at Aug Meeting 300-400. Now 1600 https://t.co/tk5TJTWAnL
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/MOXCwihh9G
  • Key Market Gauge of Long Term Euro Zone Inflation Expectations Has Risen to its Highest Level Since June 2018 at 1.74% $EUR https://t.co/toPbmtdBpA
  • Irish Deputy PM Varadkar says UK is expected to announce extension of NI import grace periods and UK customs controls on EU imports - RTE $GBP
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/9LVx84S8oe
  • UK PM Spokesman say the PM has no plans to change his Cabinet this week, adds that the decision on pensions triple lock will come in due course $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-06
  • China Securities regulator says will expand the channels for foreign capital to invest in China's securities and futures market
  • Join @CVecchioFX at 7:30 EST/11:30 GMT for a webinar on developing a strategy for major event risk. Register here: https://t.co/D8DAmLpkuS https://t.co/fMiJ6TprBe
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (AUG) Actual: 91.6 Previous: 91.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-06
FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 18, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40.

FTSE 100 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 18, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40.

Research, Research Team
FTSE 100 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 34.46% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

FTSE 100

BULLISH

48.67%

51.33%

-17.43% Daily

-10.64% Weekly

63.60% Daily

34.46% Weekly

10.72% Daily

7.95% Weekly

FTSE 100: Retail trader data shows 48.67% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 18 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40, price has moved 0.97% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 17.43% lower than yesterday and 10.64% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 63.60% higher than yesterday and 34.46% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests FTSE 100 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short FTSE 100 for the first time since Aug 18, 2021 when FTSE 100 traded near 7,117.40. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger FTSE 100-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00.
2021-09-02 18:23:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.
2021-08-27 03:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish