US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-02 18:30:00
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
2021-09-02 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Rally Eyes Breakout Resistance ahead of NFP
2021-09-02 19:00:00
US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2021-09-02 18:30:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00.
2021-09-02 18:23:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.64% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BEARISH

50.22%

49.78%

7.75% Daily

5.91% Weekly

2.12% Daily

-9.64% Weekly

4.87% Daily

-2.45% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 25 when USD/JPY traded near 110.00, price has moved 0.02% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.75% higher than yesterday and 5.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.12% higher than yesterday and 9.64% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.

