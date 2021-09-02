USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 9.64% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BEARISH 50.22% 49.78% 7.75% Daily 5.91% Weekly 2.12% Daily -9.64% Weekly 4.87% Daily -2.45% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 50.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-long since Aug 25 when USD/JPY traded near 110.00, price has moved 0.02% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.75% higher than yesterday and 5.91% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.12% higher than yesterday and 9.64% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.

Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 25, 2021 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 110.00. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bearish contrarian trading bias.