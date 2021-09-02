News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Analysis: Down, Up or Sideways for the Euro?
2021-09-02 03:00:00
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.
2021-09-02 17:23:00
Crude Oil Prices May Drop Back From $70 on US Jobs Report
2021-09-02 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones Industrial Average Technical Forecast Positive
2021-09-02 15:40:00
Dollar Forecast Leans Further on NFP after ADP, Dow Quiet Hits Extreme
2021-09-02 04:00:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Bulls at Risk into NFP- XAU Breakout Levels
2021-09-02 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Eyes Covid, Initial Jobless Claims as NFP Nears
2021-09-02 02:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Both Close to Reversing
2021-09-02 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
News
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Crypto, Gold, Oil- NFP Preview
2021-09-01 16:00:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Real Time News
  • Most important news of the day is definitely that it is Keanu Reeves birthday. Tomorrow, NFPs and maybe some much-needed volatility. Today, Keanu
  • Gold is poised for a near-term breakout heading into the close of the week with the immediate focus on a break of the weekly opening-range for guidance- major event risk on tap tomorrow. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Lb6K1uCacu https://t.co/g9c3IEGmuW
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 70 counterparties take $1.066 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/Vl4IC4BHSi
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fihXTabin7
  • Many investment banks have cut their third quarter GDP forecasts in recent days. I believe this is a temporary setback in the recovery. Inventory rebuilding and, most importantly, consumer spending, as delta-variant fears subside, should boost Q4 expansion #trading $SPX $RUT $USD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.72%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 70.12%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PwKOgEAGdq
  • $USD trickles down to the next spot of support around 92.25 next one down is a big one with the current two month low ~91.82-91.93 $DXY https://t.co/wxwqoa9qzk https://t.co/PhDQ7VqDKK
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 2.59% Gold: -0.34% Silver: -1.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WExxdJxWKI
  • US President Biden: - We are working hard to ease pressures on gas prices - US is moving to boost availability of gas $CL #OOTT
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.59% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.49% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.46% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/WpBA0CVcAC
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.

Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.

Research, Research Team
Oil - US Crude Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.34% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

Oil - US Crude

BULLISH

48.50%

51.50%

-19.28% Daily

-17.65% Weekly

29.44% Daily

22.34% Weekly

0.13% Daily

-0.98% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 48.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 02 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50, price has moved 1.03% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.28% lower than yesterday and 17.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.44% higher than yesterday and 22.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

