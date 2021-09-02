Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 22.34% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Oil - US Crude BULLISH 48.50% 51.50% -19.28% Daily -17.65% Weekly 29.44% Daily 22.34% Weekly 0.13% Daily -0.98% Weekly

Oil - US Crude: Retail trader data shows 48.50% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.06 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 02 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50, price has moved 1.03% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.28% lower than yesterday and 17.65% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.44% higher than yesterday and 22.34% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Aug 02, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,092.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.