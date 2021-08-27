EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 28.99% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI EUR/USD BULLISH 49.93% 50.07% -4.59% Daily -20.10% Weekly 4.22% Daily 28.99% Weekly -0.37% Daily -1.29% Weekly

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.00 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 04 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18, price has moved 0.66% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 4.59% lower than yesterday and 20.10% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.22% higher than yesterday and 28.99% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.