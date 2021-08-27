AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18.
2021-08-27 04:23:00
Dollar Traders Focused on Powell at Jackson Hole, EURUSD Capable of 1.1775-1.1650 Break?
2021-08-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pause Rally as the Pandemic Clouds the Outlook
2021-08-26 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Peloton Shares Dip on Weak Results, Dell Technologies Posts Strong Q2 Earnings
2021-08-26 21:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-08-26 22:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Stalls at Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-26 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar has been weaking this year from the second quarter and into the third one against USD, CAD and NZD. Which pair could blink first? Find out :https://t.co/XkP3Ktfhwf https://t.co/srlX2m5KKn
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 85.61%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 71.52%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bIHJerMOsZ
  • EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 04, 2021 when EUR/USD traded near 1.18. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QN4ygirnN2
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.00% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FLO7hLKl0z
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.20% Wall Street: 0.15% FTSE 100: 0.07% France 40: -0.10% Germany 30: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zizly0RJ3X
  • Three unmistakable hawks among the Fed's ilk made clear their support for an immediate taper, but is that a group warning or a plea from non-voters to correct imbalance? I discuss Friday trade conditions and the $EURUSD in my video: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/08/27/Dollar-Traders-Focused-on-Powell-at-Jackson-Hole-EURUSD-Capable-of-1.1775-1.1650-Break.html https://t.co/YeeQg0taxz
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wOVGXe7vzV
  • Gold prices are pointing higher to kick off the week as the highly anticipated Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium approaches. Fed Chair Powell's messaging on taper talks are vital to XAU's direction. Get your gold market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/m6PDIEyheK https://t.co/SY7i6OuzVn
  • New Zealand's Ardern: - Level four lockdown is our most effective tool and is making a difference - BBG $NZDUSD
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.92% Gold: 0.27% Silver: 0.26% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gGvPIKhNnX
AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

Research, Research Team
AUD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 70.60% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/USD

BULLISH

49.42%

50.58%

-9.62% Daily

-22.61% Weekly

21.72% Daily

70.60% Weekly

3.91% Daily

6.94% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 29 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75, price has moved 3.71% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.62% lower than yesterday and 22.61% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.72% higher than yesterday and 70.60% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

