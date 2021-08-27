AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 70.60% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/USD BULLISH 49.42% 50.58% -9.62% Daily -22.61% Weekly 21.72% Daily 70.60% Weekly 3.91% Daily 6.94% Weekly

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jun 29 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75, price has moved 3.71% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 9.62% lower than yesterday and 22.61% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 21.72% higher than yesterday and 70.60% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/USD for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 when AUD/USD traded near 0.75. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.