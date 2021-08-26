AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.42% from last week.
SYMBOL
TRADING BIAS
NET-LONG%
NET-SHORT%
CHANGE IN LONGS
CHANGE IN SHORTS
CHANGE IN OI
BULLISH
47.71%
52.29%
-16.96% Daily
-13.67% Weekly
34.87% Daily
38.42% Weekly
3.93% Daily
7.48% Weekly
AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 16 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18, price has moved 0.49% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.96% lower than yesterday and 13.67% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.87% higher than yesterday and 38.42% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
