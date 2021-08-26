AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.42% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI AUD/JPY BULLISH 47.71% 52.29% -16.96% Daily -13.67% Weekly 34.87% Daily 38.42% Weekly 3.93% Daily 7.48% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 16 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18, price has moved 0.49% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.96% lower than yesterday and 13.67% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.87% higher than yesterday and 38.42% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.