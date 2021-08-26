News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Pause Rally as the Pandemic Clouds the Outlook
2021-08-26 06:00:00
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-08-25 21:30:00
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rally Stalls at Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-08-26 17:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-08-26 15:39:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
AUD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18.

Research, Research Team
AUD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.42% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

AUD/JPY

BULLISH

47.71%

52.29%

-16.96% Daily

-13.67% Weekly

34.87% Daily

38.42% Weekly

3.93% Daily

7.48% Weekly

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 47.71% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 16 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18, price has moved 0.49% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 16.96% lower than yesterday and 13.67% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 34.87% higher than yesterday and 38.42% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short AUD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 when AUD/JPY traded near 80.18. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Related Articles

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 23:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.
2021-08-24 17:23:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
2021-08-24 00:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2021-08-23 11:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.
2021-08-19 15:23:00
