USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 14:15:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Advances on Vaccine Optimism, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2021-08-24 01:00:00
Nasdaq Price Outlook: PMI Data Eyed Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 14:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Out Above 1800 - GLD Levels
2021-08-23 16:34:00
Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole
2021-08-23 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
2021-08-24 00:23:00
USD/JPY Rate Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-23 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.24%) S&P 500 (+0.19%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.17%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/nA5CbaBBT4
  • Dow Jones Advances on Vaccine Optimism, Hang Seng May Follow Higher https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/08/24/Dow-Jones-Advances-on-Vaccine-Optimism-Hang-Seng-May-Follow-Higher.html https://t.co/NXvNPWSm0P
  • Join @FxWestwater at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for a webinar on preparing to trade commodities in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/qTOa61aMmN https://t.co/nU5hTj48rq
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/G54vxIBnky
  • USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/JPY strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/aPVehGBvo9
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/DGnbNMaCLD
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: $NZDUSD May Rise After Bright Q2 Retail Sales Data Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/08/23/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-NZDUSD-May-Rise-After-Bright-Q2-Retail-Sales-Data.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.c…
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) rebounded 1.05% on Monday as investors took the recent selloff as an opportunity to buy more. The stock connections registered HK$ 423 million of net Southbound inflows, reflecting that mainland buyers are returning for bargain hunting. https://t.co/N89IQZgpa4
  • 7 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 70% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+2.58%), materials (+1.92%) and industrials (+1.53%) were among the best performers, whereas healthcare (-0.48%) and consumer staples (-0.43%) trailed behind. https://t.co/ZShw03mm5h
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.

Research, Research Team
USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.12% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

USD/JPY

BULLISH

49.82%

50.18%

-5.85% Daily

-23.96% Weekly

6.57% Daily

13.12% Weekly

0.00% Daily

-8.99% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 16 when USD/JPY traded near 109.25, price has moved 0.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.85% lower than yesterday and 23.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.57% higher than yesterday and 13.12% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2021-08-23 11:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.
2021-08-19 15:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00.
2021-08-19 10:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52.
2021-08-18 13:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish