USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.12% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 49.82% 50.18% -5.85% Daily -23.96% Weekly 6.57% Daily 13.12% Weekly 0.00% Daily -8.99% Weekly

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 49.82% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.01 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 16 when USD/JPY traded near 109.25, price has moved 0.41% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 5.85% lower than yesterday and 23.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.57% higher than yesterday and 13.12% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.