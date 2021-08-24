NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 23:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar
2021-08-24 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Dollar, USDCAD and Oil Reversals Defy Trend, Suit Anticipation
2021-08-24 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Technical Outlook for the Week: Momentum Slowing?
2021-08-24 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Riding the Wave of US Dollar Weakness
2021-08-24 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rally May Run Out of Steam
2021-08-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
2021-08-24 00:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.43%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sKXwQLfGqJ
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.24% US 500: 0.21% France 40: 0.11% FTSE 100: 0.11% Germany 30: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mYzgmlLVvH
  • This week’s Macro Setup, featuring @RiskReversal and @GuyAdami, @CVecchioFX discussed the impact of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium across various assets classes - gold, Bitcoin, and stocks. Get your market update now! https://t.co/yTAMf4RZXn https://t.co/inYV2Jfppx
  • An interesting look at that broad congestion from $XAUUSD Gold. The weekly chart shows the weight of the 1675/1700 floor of the past 16 months, but check out the 'sharpness' of rejections from support - aggressive 'wicks' https://t.co/DLeIX5zueT
  • Commodities in general have been very interesting as many reflect both growth and speculative appetite, and the category has underperformed in recent months where growth forecasts have soured (as August PMIs have shown just yesterday). Gold is it's own beast w/ risk/yields/USD https://t.co/bJ4bDjd6fm
  • Yesterday, I had a chance to join @cheddar to talk with @KristenScholer about the latest news in the cryptocurrency world as well as the role of #Bitcoin in Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover: https://t.co/jzlKlfyxAf
  • Gold threatening breakout - #GOLD chart https://t.co/GiPnYO735D
  • @JohnKicklighter I remember when tulip bulbs were all the rage… can I get an NFT of this chart from @Cornell? 🙄🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/DiRbW0Jkrd
  • ...where nat gas ($NG_F) is treading at the top of its range from the past few years, the picture is much more interesting on a monthly chart where 12 years of constraint paints a clear technical picture https://t.co/08ONHi2H3n
  • Two different time frame views of an interesting commodity. With reports that Russia is sending a lot less natural gas to Europe, and European leaders calling them out, the daily $NG_F chart is more closely following 'risk trends' https://t.co/Mtp0hFgIk2
NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 23:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 23:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70.

Research, Research Team
NZD/USD Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 33.95% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

NZD/USD

BULLISH

49.23%

50.77%

-23.64% Daily

-24.95% Weekly

57.14% Daily

33.95% Weekly

3.32% Daily

-3.38% Weekly

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.23% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Aug 16 when NZD/USD traded near 0.70, price has moved 1.13% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 23.64% lower than yesterday and 24.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 57.14% higher than yesterday and 33.95% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 23:00 GMT when NZD/USD traded near 0.70. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Aug 16, 2021 04:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 109.25.
2021-08-24 00:23:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.
2021-08-23 11:23:00
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.
2021-08-19 15:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00.
2021-08-19 10:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish