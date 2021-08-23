EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Find Reprieve as the US Dollar Wobbles Before Jackson Hole. Where To From Here?
2021-08-23 06:33:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-08-23 03:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Eyeing Resistance at 1785 as Traders Await Jackson Hole
2021-08-23 05:00:00
Gold Price Tethers as Rapport with USD and Treasury Yields Is Tested
2021-08-21 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta
2021-08-23 11:30:00
UK, EZ PMIs Drop But Retain Good Momentum - EUR, GBP Drifting Higher
2021-08-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: More Tapering Hints at Jackson Hole
2021-08-21 14:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (JUL) Actual: 0.53 Previous: -0.01 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.23%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BWK0N29e7I
  • $USD fresh nine month high set on Friday pullback now trying to hold support above prior resistance of 93.19 $DXY https://t.co/6J98VZmDgq https://t.co/TicgGqBRhG
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/Uj3IiyqJCX
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.76% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.64% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ePMkXrJuNI
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.09 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-23
  • EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/GBP strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/owc1jKBsJO
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-23
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 86.48%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 66.67%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1wSxxRHpsO
  • Join @CVecchioFX at 7:30 EST/11:30 GMT for a webinar on determining your strategy for major event risk. Register here: https://t.co/D8DAmLpkuS https://t.co/JGmDu6j2MK
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86.

Research, Research Team
EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 40.57% from last week.

SYMBOL

TRADING BIAS

NET-LONG%

NET-SHORT%

CHANGE IN LONGS

CHANGE IN SHORTS

CHANGE IN OI

EUR/GBP

BULLISH

49.54%

50.46%

0.21% Daily

-35.86% Weekly

15.49% Daily

40.57% Weekly

7.38% Daily

-11.60% Weekly

EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 49.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jul 21 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86, price has moved 0.30% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 0.21% higher than yesterday and 35.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.49% higher than yesterday and 40.57% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.86. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Advertisement

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when USD/CAD traded near 1.26.
2021-08-19 15:23:00
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00.
France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long France 40 for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when France 40 traded near 6,484.00.
2021-08-19 10:23:00
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52.
EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/JPY since Nov 04 when EUR/JPY traded near 122.52.
2021-08-18 13:23:00
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.23.
GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 21, 2021 when GBP/JPY traded near 151.23.
2021-08-18 05:23:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish